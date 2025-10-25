Day in Kherson region: two dead, more than 30 wounded, many houses damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 24 October, Russian invaders shelled the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, and massive attacks with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

Casualties and destruction

As noted, two civilians were killed and 33 injured as a result of the strikes. Also, 29 apartment buildings and 63 private households, 10 civilian vehicles, two ambulances, an administrative building, two passenger buses, a banking institution vehicle, a trolleybus, a police vehicle, an emergency medical service, and a trolleybus depot were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.





















See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 13 wounded, Kharkiv and three settlements hit. PHOTOS

Where did the enemy hit?

According to the RMA, the regional centre, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Kizomys, Sofiyivka, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Novokaira, Vesele, Kozatske, Burgunka, Lvove, Tyahyntsi, Odradokamianka, and Olhivka were under enemy fire.

Shelling of Kherson

At dawn, the operator of a Russian UAV in the KhBK neighbourhood dropped a munition near a 59-year-old man. As a result of the explosion, he sustained a shrapnel wound to his abdomen and an explosive injury.

In the morning, Russian troops shelled the residential sector of the Shumensky neighbourhood with multiple rocket launchers. The strikes killed two women and injured 28 other civilians, including three children aged 15, 16, and 17, with varying degrees of severity.

In addition, 27 apartment buildings and 59 private houses, nine civilian cars, a police car, two ambulances, two shuttle buses, a trolleybus, and an emergency medical unit were damaged.

In Dniprovsky district, a 57-year-old man sustained a concussion as a result of hostile artillery shelling.

Two apartment buildings in the Zhytleselyshche neighbourhood and the Dniprovsky district were damaged by Russian FPV drones. An enemy UAV damaged a private house in the KhBK neighbourhood and an administrative building in Novokayyra.

Watch more: Shell flew into room: 16-year-old boy survived during massive Russian strikes on Kherson. VIDEO

Strikes on the region

The Russians also used kamikaze drones to attack a car of a banking institution and another civilian vehicle travelling on a road near Novoraysk. As a result of the explosions, three bank employees sustained concussions, and the vehicles sustained mechanical damage.

A private house was damaged in Bilozerka as a result of artillery shelling.

Forensic experts, explosive experts, police investigative teams, and representatives of other emergency services were working at the sites of enemy hits.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that a shell hit the room and a 16-year-old boy survived the massive Russian strikes on Kherson. As a reminder, the occupiers attacked Kherson with drones on the night of 24 October and in the morning with artillery. There are reports of dead and wounded.