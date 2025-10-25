Day in Kharkiv region: 13 wounded, Kharkiv and three settlements hit. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and populated areas of Chuhuiiv, Lozova, Bohodukhiv, and Kupiansk districts were under occupants' fire. The Russian military used guided aerial bombs and drones of various types against the civilian population.

Strikes on Kharkiv

On the morning of 24 October, the Industrial district of Kharkiv came under attack from guided aerial bombs. Civilian buildings were damaged, a trucking company was on fire, cars and trailers were damaged, and windows in residential buildings were smashed. 5 men and 5 women were injured.

Photo: Kharkiv/Telegram Oleh Synehubov

In the evening, the enemy attacked the Industrial district again with a Lancet UAV. The premises of a maintenance station and a truck were damaged. Two men were injured and hospitalised.

Shelling of the region

The shelling of the Kupiansk district destroyed civilian infrastructure.

A civilian car was damaged in the town of Valky. There were no casualties.

In the Chuhuiiv district, an outbuilding was damaged by a UAV attack.

A 43-year-old woman was injured in Lozova as a result of UAV strikes. She was discharged after receiving medical treatment.

That's the total number of attacks made by the enemy over the last day:

6 KABs;

14 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

1 Lancet UAV;

2 UAVs (type to be determined).

