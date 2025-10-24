Occupiers attempt drone attack on Lviv–Kramatorsk train: cars damaged, no casualties
Russian forces attempted to attack train No. 104/103 Lviv–Kramatorsk with a drone as it was approaching Kramatorsk station.
The incident was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET informs.
Train cars damaged
The occupiers failed to hit the train directly, but the blast wave shattered windows in three cars. No casualties were reported.
Service continues
"Boarding for the return trip took place as scheduled — train No. 103/104 to Lviv has already safely departed from Kramatorsk," the company said.
Ukrzaliznytsia added that the damaged cars will be replaced and train service continues as normal.
Earlier, the company reported that train movement had been disrupted in three regions of Ukraine due to the aftermath of massive Russian strikes.
During the night, Russian troops targeted railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.
