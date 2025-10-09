Russians strike infrastructure to block transport links with Sumy and Chernihiv regions, Ukrzaliznytsia organizes transfers

The enemy continues its strikes in an effort to cut off transport links with frontline regions, including Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

As reported by Censor.NET, the statement was made by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Head of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The strikes are aimed at blocking key railway routes, as well as attempts to disrupt backup lines.

Aftermath of the attack on the railway

Passengers travelling to Sumy, Konotop, Shostka and other cities in the region are being transported by bus shuttles and remain at a safe distance from the affected areas.

We are coordinating with the Sumy and Chernihiv regional military administrations, as well as the mayors of Konotop, Shostka and Nizhyn, to promptly organise passenger transfers. I thank them for their swift response and engagement.

