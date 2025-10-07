ENG
News Shelling of Chernihiv region
Ruscists strike with drones near railroad in Nizhyn district: temporary suspension of train traffic is possible

Shahed over Nizhyn

Today, October 7, 2025, Russian troops once again attacked the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region using strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Nizhyn CMA.

As noted, the drone strike was carried out near the Nosivka-Nizhyn railway station. "Currently, trains are running on a single track with delays. There may be a temporary suspension of rail transport. There is no information about casualties," the statement said.

There is no further information about the enemy attack at this time.

Earlier it was reported that Nizhyn was completely without power due to enemy attacks, and water was being supplied according to a schedule.

Watch more: Enterprise and energy facility in Chernihiv were attacked: fires are raging, and there are emergency power outages. VIDEO+PHOTOS

