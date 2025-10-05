ENG
Enterprise and energy facility in Chernihiv were attacked: fires are raging, and there are emergency power outages. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian troops have attacked infrastructure facilities in the Chernihiv region again.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers are working at the sites of the attacks and eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

"The situation is controlled by the relevant services," the SES added.

According to the RMA, Chernihiv was attacked by "Shaheds". One of the enterprises was hit. There is a fire at the place of arrival. The enemy also hit a power facility. As a result, there were emergency power cuts in one of the city's districts.

As noted, the Nizhyn district also came under attack from drones. A residential building was damaged. The enemy also attacked one of the enterprises, causing a fire. The fire was extinguished.

In the Semenivska district, an administrative building was damaged by a drone strike.

"Hourly power outage schedules are still in place. Power engineers are working to reduce the restrictions," said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the region.

