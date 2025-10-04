Massive attacks by Russian Federation on Chernihiv region: Regional Military Administration announced that it is strengthening air defence. PHOTO

The Chernihiv RMA is currently working to strengthen air defence in the region due to systematic Russian shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We are working with the military command. The task of the RMA is to add critically necessary equipment and special means," he said.

According to the RMA, 15 settlements in three territorial communities and Chernihiv came under fire yesterday. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, attack drones hit a non-residential building and started a fire.

Chaus also reminded that at night, the enemy damaged several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv during another drone attack. According to the regional power company, about 50,000 consumers were affected by the blackouts. Power engineers have started to restore the power supply. Also at night, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility in the city of Chernihiv. Rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling.

"Hourly power outage schedules are still in place in the region. According to the regional power company, from today, the outages are three in three (three hours of power supply and three hours of no power supply). Power companies are doing their best to avoid additional blackouts despite the situation. Some communities and cities will have some relief," the statement said.

