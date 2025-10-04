Enemy struck power supply facilities in Chernihiv region: about 50,000 consumers were left without power. PHOTO

The racist attacks damaged several important power facilities and left about 50,000 consumers without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing.

"Last night, racists committed a real act of genocide against the population of the Chernihiv region. Several important power supply facilities were damaged during another drone attack. About 50,000 consumers were affected by the blackouts," the statement said.

The company noted that power engineers have already begun to re-energise them. At the same time, the schedule of hourly power outages is still in effect in the region.

"Today, its principle provides for three blackouts in three hours (three hours of power supply to the queue and three hours of power supply to the queue)," Chernihivoblenergo added.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling.

The situation is under the control of the relevant services.

