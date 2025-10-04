ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8166 visitors online
News Drone attack on Chernihiv
3 388 3

Enemy attacked Chernihiv: fire broke out. Power outages in city. VIDEO

On the night of 3 October, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv with attack drones, explosions were heard

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

"The enemy is attacking the city once again. A fire broke out at the places of impact. There is no information about the victims," he said in a statement.

Read more: Russians launch strike drones on Ukraine – Air Force

Author: 

drone (2101) shoot out (14970) Chernihiv (169) Chernihivska region (259) Chernihivskyy district (63)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 