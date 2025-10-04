3 388 3
Enemy attacked Chernihiv: fire broke out. Power outages in city. VIDEO
On the night of 3 October, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv with attack drones, explosions were heard
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.
"The enemy is attacking the city once again. A fire broke out at the places of impact. There is no information about the victims," he said in a statement.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password