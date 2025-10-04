Enemy attacked Chernihiv: fire broke out. Power outages in city. VIDEO

On the night of 3 October, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv with attack drones, explosions were heard

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

"The enemy is attacking the city once again. A fire broke out at the places of impact. There is no information about the victims," he said in a statement.

