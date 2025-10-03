Russians launch strike drones on Ukraine – Air Force

On the evening of Friday, 3 October, Russian forces launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At 8:16 p.m., the Air Force reported:

UAV over central Kharkiv region, heading west;

UAV over eastern Poltava region, heading west;

UAV over central Chernihiv region, heading southwest;

UAV over eastern Chernihiv region, heading south;

UAV over Donetsk region, heading toward Dnipropetrovsk region;

UAV west of Poltava, heading west.

At 8:22 p.m., it was reported that a UAV was heading toward Dnipro from the south.

