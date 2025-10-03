1 526 9
Russians launch strike drones on Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of Friday, 3 October, Russian forces launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.
Censor.NET reported this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At 8:16 p.m., the Air Force reported:
- UAV over central Kharkiv region, heading west;
- UAV over eastern Poltava region, heading west;
- UAV over central Chernihiv region, heading southwest;
- UAV over eastern Chernihiv region, heading south;
- UAV over Donetsk region, heading toward Dnipropetrovsk region;
- UAV west of Poltava, heading west.
At 8:22 p.m., it was reported that a UAV was heading toward Dnipro from the south.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password