Ukraine and U.S. discuss deal on purchasing Ukrainian drones – Umerov

Drone Industry

A delegation of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, together with the Ministry of Defense, visited the United States for talks on implementing the presidential "Drone Deal" initiative.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov announced this, Censor.NET reported.

According to Umerov, the main goal of the visit was to prepare for signing an agreement on the purchase of Ukrainian drones, which also envisions establishing joint Ukrainian-U.S. production facilities.

Read more: General Cherry launches academy for interceptor-drone pilots - mobile training program for Defense Forces units

The Ukrainian delegation held meetings with representatives of the Pentagon, Congress, and the U.S. military. Discussions focused on deepening strategic cooperation, leveraging the excess capacity of Ukrainian drone manufacturers, selling part of their products, and jointly modernizing and developing new platforms.

The NSDC Secretary emphasized that Ukraine has unique hands-on experience in deploying unmanned systems—airborne, naval, and ground robotic complexes which is generating strong interest among allies.

The sides also examined the PURL mechanism, which allows the financing of U.S. arms procurement with European funds. The talks covered delivery plans for 2026 and options for expanding volumes.

Read more on Telegram channel!