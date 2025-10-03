Combined massive shelling: Air Defence shot down 320 UAVs and missiles, - Air Force

During the night, the enemy launched 416 UAVs and missiles at six regions of Ukraine. Air defence forces destroyed 320 targets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

The Russians attacked Ukraine on the evening of October 2:

381 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera (other types of UAVs) from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

21 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

7 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

"The main target of the attack was critical infrastructure (energy sector) in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. The Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions were also affected by the night attack.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the military said.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 320 air targets:

303 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (other types of drones);

12 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

5 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

There were 18 missiles and 78 attack UAVs recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as downed (debris) falling on 6 locations.

Read more: Air defence will be strengthened in Ukraine’s frontline regions, - Syrskyi