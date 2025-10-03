Air defence will be strengthened in Ukraine’s frontline regions, - Syrskyi

Air defence in Ukraine's frontline regions is planned to be strengthened, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to Censor.NET, in September, the Russian army used nearly 7,000 drones, of which more than 3,600 were Shahed strike drones. Russian troops are constantly changing their tactics for using drones, intensifying strikes on frontline areas, border areas, critical infrastructure and civilian targets.

Syrskyi also emphasised that the AFU continue to build up the capabilities of their units to counter enemy drones using interceptor drones. Most Russian strike UAVs are destroyed using precisely such means.

As we wrote earlier, the British company MGI Engineering intends to supply SkyShark attack drones to Ukraine. The first batch is expected to be deployed in about six weeks, and Ukrainian partners are already preparing for local production.

