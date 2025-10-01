Air defence forces destroyed 10,200 enemy air targets in September. VIDEO

During September 2025, the air defence of the Defence Forces destroyed 10215 air targets of the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports .

Thus, Ukrainian air defence destroyed:

1 X-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aerial ballistic missile;

79 X-101/X-55SM cruise missiles;

2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

20 Kalibr cruise missiles;

9 X-59/69 guided missiles;

15 Iskander-K cruise missiles

2724 attack UAVs of the Shahed type;

755 reconnaissance UAVs;

6610 other types of UAVs.

In addition, the Air Force aircraft carried out 327 sorties in August, in particular:

about 270 - for fighter air cover;

more than 50 - for fire support and air support of troops.

"In September 2025, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 516 air targets, command posts, logistics facilities, as well as places of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment," the statement said.

Read more in our Telegram channel!