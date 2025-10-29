Zelenskyy: Situation is most difficult now in Pokrovsk direction, occupiers trying to gain foothold by all means. VIDEO

The situation on the front line is currently most difficult in the Pokrovsk direction. As in previous weeks, this direction has seen a large concentration of Russian forces and the most intense fighting.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

"Today, we spoke in detail with the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of the General Staff about the situation on the front line – in all directions. The most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk direction. There, as in previous weeks, the intensity of hostilities is highest, with a strong concentration of Russians. The occupiers are trying to gain a foothold by all means, and every occupier destroyed there is a victory for our entire state," the president said.

The situation in Kupiansk

In addition, according to the head of state, the situation in Kupiansk remains difficult .

"The situation in Kupiansk remains difficult, but these days our forces have more control, and we continue to defend our positions. Dozens of assault operations per day in the Oleksandrivskyi direction. I thank each of our units for their resilience," Zelensky said.

Planning long-range operations

"We have also worked out the details of our long-range operations. The only scenario is to force Russia to end the war in whatever way is possible, in whatever way will actually work. This includes international sanctions, our long-range sanctions, our recovery after Russian strikes, coordination with our partners, and most importantly, support for our army and all components of Ukraine's defence and security forces, because Ukraine is where Ukrainian positions are strong," the head of state added.

