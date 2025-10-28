Controlled export program for Ukrainian weapons must be launched in November – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a program for the controlled export of domestically produced weapons must be launched as early as November.

He announced this during a meeting with government officials on October 28, Censor.NET reported.

Weapons export

According to the president, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal must ensure the full implementation of production and supply goals for drones — FPVs, interceptors, and deep-strike UAVs, by the end of 2025.

"The program for the controlled export of our weapons must be launched next month. By the end of the year, we should reach a level where over 50% of the weapons used in our country’s defense are of Ukrainian production," Zelenskyy said.

Frozen Russian assets

Zelenskyy also instructed Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko to identify specific public needs in Ukraine that should be financed with proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

"In the area of policies for honoring heroes and creating opportunities for Ukrainian veterans, there must be much greater activity and tangible results. This is the responsibility not only of the relevant minister but of the entire system of government, central, regional, and local," the president added.

