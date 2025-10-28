"Shaheds" have become more dangerous than ballistic missiles – Zelenskyy

Russian Shahed attack drones currently pose a greater threat to Ukrainian cities than ballistic missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with reporters on Oct. 27, Censor.NET reported, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The danger from Shaheds

"Shaheds have in some places become more dangerous than ballistic missiles. We shoot down ballistic missiles at least where we have a Patriot. And to shoot down such a large number of Shaheds at that altitude you need to employ everything," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine’s forces are using interceptors, F-16s and helicopters and that much depends on the weather.

Do interceptors help?

"In frost we’ll see how we can use helicopters. Interceptors come in different types. Some are already at a high level, with autonomous homing and so on. We’re moving in that direction. In any case, in November we will reach 500–800 interceptions a day," the president added.

He stressed that Ukraine needs to train operators. Many mobile fire groups are deployed at various sites; now the country needs many operators to work with interceptors, while at the same time responding to Russian attacks with long-range weapons.

Background