Ukrainian forces are successfully repelling enemy attacks on several frontlines, destroying Russian units and controlling the situation near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Glavkom", President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a closed meeting for journalists.

"We are building up a defence group near Pokrovsk. There are about 200 'ruskies' in different places - we can see it with drones. As soon as they come out, as soon as there is fire from one point or another by 'ruskies', they are found and destroyed," Zelenskyy said.

He said that the enemy tried to shift the main axis of the offensive to Kupiansk, but currently does not have sufficient forces and resources to successfully advance. According to the President, fighting is ongoing in six localities in the Novopavlivka sector, but Ukrainian troops are controlling the situation, preventing the enemy from achieving strategic success.

"There were 8, then 4, now 6. That is, the situation has been within these limits for some time now, and we have managed to prevent the expansion of problems in this area," the president said.

Situation in other parts of the frontline

In the Sumy sector, Ukrainian forces have advanced by 700 metres. In the area of Lyman, the enemy has completely lost the offensive initiative, and near Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka, the Russians have made no progress.

"The enemy used its own SOF and was destroyed," Zelenskyy concluded.

