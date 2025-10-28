Massive mechanised attack by occupiers near Dobropillia repelled: enemy lost 15 pieces of equipment. VIDEO

On 27 October, the enemy attempted another mechanised attack in the area of Dobropillia (Ocheretyne direction), trying to capture Shakhove and Volodymyrivka. The enemy threw 29 armoured vehicles into the attack, making this one of the largest offensives in recent times. A notable feature of the attack was the increase in the number of tanks.

The enemy tried to complicate the actions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces by sending equipment in small groups of 4-5 units along different routes and at different times. The occupiers also counted on unfavourable weather conditions that make it difficult for drones to operate. Despite this, their plan was foiled.

According to "Azov", thanks to the advance engineering equipment of the positions, effective mining and coordinated actions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces - primarily artillery crews of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as the crews of the Unmanned Systems Forces - the enemy attack, which lasted more than six hours, was repelled.

As a result, the enemy lost 15 pieces of equipment: two tanks, 12 armoured combat vehicles and one passenger vehicle. The enemy infantry landing from the vehicles were destroyed by FPV drones. The clearing of the enemy infantry landing sites is ongoing.

