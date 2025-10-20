Dozens of occupiers’ bodies rot in Dobropillia direction: no one searches or counts them. VIDEO

Servicemen of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces have filmed footage showing a "cemetery of occupiers" in the Dobropillia direction.

The video shows dozens of Russian bodies left on the battlefield, decomposing under the open sky, Censor.NET reports.

"The number of Russian soldiers’ corpses lying in the field is staggering, nameless and abandoned. No one is searching for them, no one is counting them," the troops commented under the video.

