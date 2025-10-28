Zelenskyy meets with Dutch Foreign Minister van Willem: discusses drone production, energy support and establishment of Tribunal office

During a meeting in Kyiv with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Vilm, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed joint drone production, energy assistance to Ukraine, and the opening of an office for the Tribunal on Russian war crimes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have initiated important decisions regarding the joint production of drones, which is important to us. We are grateful for the important support of Ukraine - the Netherlands is among the five largest donors. More than €4 billion in support this year and more than €13 billion during the war - and this is only support for Ukraine's defense industry and our army. These are very important decisions that have only strengthened Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The president thanked the Netherlands for the €25 million energy support package announced during the meeting.

Tribunal on War Crimes of the Russian Federation

The head of state also noted the Netherlands' decision to open an office of the Tribunal for War Crimes of the Russian Federation.

"We are grateful for this. It is very important. We are confident that the war will end. And when we say that we want a just peace, first and foremost, we want a tribunal for all criminals," he stressed.

Zelenskyy emphasized that this decision is "a signal that justice exists and justice must prevail."

We remind you that on Tuesday, October 28, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Veen arrived in Kyiv.