Zelenskyy on Russia’s strike on hospital in Kherson: "This is deliberate Russian strike specifically targeting children."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army deliberately struck a children's hospital in Kherson.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"They couldn't have been unaware of where they were striking. This was a deliberate Russian attack specifically targeting children, medical personnel, and the basic guarantees of life in the community," Zelenskyy said.

The medical facility suffered significant damage, and there are casualties among the staff and children. The youngest victim is 8 years old, and his mother and brother were also injured. At the time of the strike, there were about 100 people in the hospital.

See more: Day in Kherson region: two dead, more than 30 wounded, many houses damaged. PHOTOS

The president called Russia "the largest terrorist organization in the world," which deliberately undermines diplomatic efforts and creates new sources of destabilization in Europe, complicating aid to Ukraine.

"Nothing convinces Russia except pressure and force," Zelenskyy emphasized, referring to recent US sanctions against Russian oil companies and calling on partners to continue such steps.

What preceded it?

Today, October 29, Russian troops attacked a children's hospital in Kherson with artillery, injuring nine people, including children.