Ruscists break through on Myrnohrad outskirts, street fighting underway – "East" grouping of troops

Photo: Українська правда

Russian forces have breached Ukrainian defenses on the outskirts of the city of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region, with intense street fighting now underway.

This was reported live on television by Captain Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for the East grouping of troops, Censor.NET said.

Current situation in Myrnohrad

"Unfortunately, the enemy has entered the outskirts of Myrnohrad and is using not only artillery and drones but also infantry and armored vehicles," he said.

According to the spokesperson, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are holding their positions and continue to reinforce fortifications.

At the same time, the situation remains critical — heavy street battles are ongoing, making it difficult to use certain types of weapons.

Background

As previously reported by Ukrainska Pravda, citing Ukrainian military personnel, the situation in Pokrovsk has become critical. According to their accounts, at least 250 Russian occupiers were present in the city, engaging in small-arms battles and shooting at Ukrainian soldiers in their positions, including drone operators. Supply routes to the city are fully controlled by Russian drones.

Earlier, Serhii Okishev, an officer with the communications department of the 7th Air Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russian forces continue attempts to infiltrate Pokrovsk in order to reach key logistical routes north of the urban area.

According to the officer, in the area of Myrnohrad and its outskirts, Russian forces are conducting mechanized assaults supported by artillery fire and the use of guided aerial bombs.

