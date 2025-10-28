Ruscists were repelled in Pokrovsk direction. Russian Federation is advancing in two areas, - DeepState
The Ukrainian defence forces have driven back the Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction. At the same time, the enemy is advancing in the Kupiansk district.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
Successful actions of the Defence Forces soldiers
Thus, the Russian invaders were driven back near Kucheriv Yar and Nove Shakhove.
Russia's advance
At the same time, the invaders advanced near Zvirove and Stepova Novoselivka.
