Ruscists were repelled in Pokrovsk direction. Russian Federation is advancing in two areas, - DeepState

The Ukrainian defence forces have driven back the Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction. At the same time, the enemy is advancing in the Kupiansk district.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

Successful actions of the Defence Forces soldiers

Thus, the Russian invaders were driven back near Kucheriv Yar and Nove Shakhove.

Russia's advance

At the same time, the invaders advanced near Zvirove and Stepova Novoselivka.

