ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11831 visitors online
News
3 416 17

Ruscists were repelled in Pokrovsk direction. Russian Federation is advancing in two areas, - DeepState

The Ukrainian defence forces have driven back the Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction. At the same time, the enemy is advancing in the Kupiansk district.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

Successful actions of the Defence Forces soldiers

Thus, the Russian invaders were driven back near Kucheriv Yar and Nove Shakhove.

The Russians were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers are advancing in other directions

Russia's advance

At the same time, the invaders advanced near Zvirove and Stepova Novoselivka.

Read more: Fighting on front line is under control: Ukrainian soldiers are destroying Russian units near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, - Zelenskyy

The Russians were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers are advancing in other directions
The Russians were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers are advancing in other directions

Author: 

Donetsk region (4749) military actions (2764) Kharkivska region (1106) Pokrovskyy district (865) Kup’yanskyy district (338) Nove Shakhove (8) Zvirove (7) Kucheriv Yar (8) Stepova Novoselivka (3) DeepState (296)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 