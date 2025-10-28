Russian troops continue to infiltrate Pokrovsk and want to gain foothold on logistics routes, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

Russian occupiers are currently continuing their infiltration into Pokrovsk, attempting to reach logistics routes from the north of the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

This was reported on 28 October by Serhii Okishev, an officer of the communications department of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops of the AFU, on the air of "Suspilne", according to Censor.NET.

"Their goal is not to establish a foothold inside the city. Instead, they are trying to quietly pass through the Pokrovsk agglomeration and establish a foothold on the logistics routes leading from the north," he said.

Situation in Myrnohrad

In the Myrnohrad area and its surroundings, Russian troops are carrying out mechanised assaults accompanied by artillery and guided aerial bombs, the serviceman said. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the "Azov" Corps and the 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops, the attacks are being stopped at the approaches, he added.

According to the communications officer, the Russians are actively using FPV drones, "Lancets" and "waiting drones" that lie in wait on logistics routes. The Ukrainian Defence Forces are countering them with interceptor drones and special operations.

Just recently, on the outskirts of Myrnohrad, on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, we conducted such a special operation to reduce the impact of strike drones on our logistics routes. Of course, for security reasons, I cannot give you any details, but countermeasures are in place, they are being implemented and are quite successful," said the soldier.

What preceded it?

Zelenskyy claims that fighting on the front line is under control and that Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the occupiers near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

According to the FT, Russia has intensified its offensive in the east, and the situation around Pokrovsk has deteriorated significantly.

On 27 October, the Airborne Assault Troops reported that fighting was ongoing in Pokrovsk with groups of Russians who had infiltrated and gathered in various parts of the city.

On 26 October, Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had concentrated their main strike force against Pokrovsk, and fierce fighting was continuing in the city.

According to the General Staff, as of 26 October, 200 Russian troops had infiltrated Pokrovsk, and small arms fighting was continuing.

