Pokrovsk remains main enemy target, fighting continues inside city – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1342nd day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"I spoke to the military. I paid special attention to Pokrovsk and neighbouring areas. It is there that the occupier's strike forces are most concentrated and there is significant assault activity. Fighting continues in the city. Pokrovsk is their main target. And every result of our forces in this area is a result for the whole of Ukraine, for the entire defence of our state," Zelenskyy said.

