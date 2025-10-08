Enemy has lost over 12,000 troops in Dobropillia operation – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy`s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1323rd day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi delivered an extensive report today — we spoke for nearly an hour, covering all frontline directions, brigade training, and logistics. Particular attention is now focused on the Dobropillia operation, the counteroffensive. Since it began, Russian losses have exceeded 12,000 and that’s only in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia areas, since August 21. Of those, more than 7,200 are irrecoverable losses."

We are also defending ourselves in all other areas. Kupyansk - I want to thank each of our soldiers who are fighting in the city and its suburbs. Novopavlivka direction is also not easy, and our active defensive actions continue there, with really good results," Zelenskyy said.

