Zelenskyy and Nawrocki may meet "in coming weeks" – Ambassador Bodnar

The Ukrainian side is preparing a bilateral meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Karol Nawrocki, which may take place in the coming weeks.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Warsaw Vasyl Bodnar said this in a comment to RMF 24, Censor.NET reports.

"We spoke with the president’s office, and we were told that after the UN session there will be a visit (by Nawrocki – ed.) to Ukraine. We are now preparing for it," he said, expressing hope that it will happen in the coming weeks.

The diplomat specified that Ukraine expects to receive Nawrocki’s visit schedule "in the coming days," but did not disclose specific dates.

The talks between Zelenskyy and Nawrocki are expected to focus primarily on security issues.

"Because we have a common enemy and must defend ourselves against Russia. Poland is also currently under threat from Russia, and not only from drones. It’s about disinformation, influence operations within various EU countries, and the Baltic Sea — there are many issues we need to coordinate and strengthen our defense, which has much to offer," Bodnar added.

