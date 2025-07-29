70% of Ukrainians abroad want to return home, - Ambassador to Poland Bodnar

Approximately 70% of Ukrainians are ready to return to Ukraine if conditions are created.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar in an interview with Radio Liberty.

"You will not bring these people back by force. This is their decision. It is a matter of creating conditions. If you talk to refugees, to people who left not voluntarily, but under the force of circumstances, 70% of them say that they want to return," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, 15-20% of Ukrainians who have already firmly settled in Poland and even applied for citizenship will probably not return to Ukraine.

"However, most of our other people say: ‘If the war ends tomorrow, we are going home,'" Bodnar added.

