Ukrainian refugees generate 2.7% of Poland’s GDP and contribute to economic growth - UN

Ukrainians in Poland have made a significant contribution to the country's economic growth and have not harmed the local labor market.

This is evidenced by a joint report by the consulting company Deloitte and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Censor.NET reports with reference to RMF FM.

According to the report "Analysis of the Impact of Refugees from Ukraine on the Polish Economy," in 2024, refugees from Ukraine accounted for 2.7% of Polish GDP. The employment rate among Ukrainians of working age in Poland reaches 69%, while for Poles this figure is 75%.

The authors of the study emphasize that the massive influx of refugees from Ukraine has not led to an increase in unemployment or a decrease in real wages in Poland. On the contrary, the presence of Ukrainians has stimulated employment growth among Poles and increased the productivity of businesses and workers.

At the same time, Deloitte and the UNHCR found that many refugees from Ukraine work outside their specialty: only a third of Ukrainians with university degrees hold positions requiring higher education.

In addition, Polish language proficiency affects employment: Ukrainians who speak Polish fluently earn an average of 700 zlotys more per month compared to those who speak Polish at an elementary level.

The report by Deloitte and UNHCR is based on a model that takes into account the complex impact on the economy and all public expenditures, from VAT to contributions to health and social insurance funds.