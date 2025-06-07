Embassy takes control of case of murder of Ukrainian military family in Belgium - MFA

The Embassy of Ukraine in Belgium has taken control of the case of the murder of the wife and daughter of a Ukrainian military officer in the city of Hassrode.

This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium to keep the case of the death of two Ukrainian citizens, a mother and daughter, born in 1979 and 2019, in Hassrode under special control," the statement said.

The ministry confirmed that the bodies of the two victims were found while extinguishing a fire in a house.

Consular officers are already in contact with the relatives of the victims and representatives of the local police and prosecutor's office. The circumstances of the death and the causes of the incident are being established.

"The Leuven City Prosecutor's Office has opened criminal proceedings, and investigative actions are underway. Ukrainian diplomats will continue to provide the necessary consular assistance and inform the public about the progress of the investigation," the Foreign Ministry added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Belgium is investigating the murder of two Ukrainian women - a mother and a 6-year-old daughter.