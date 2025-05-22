Number of Ukrainian refugees in Europe has increased to more than 6.9 million, - Ministry of Economy

As of 17 April 2025, 6.918 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded in the world, of which 6.358 million were in Europe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Monitoring of Major Events in the Ukrainian Economy as of March 2025, prepared by the Ministry of Economy.

According to the information, compared to December 2024, the number of Ukrainian refugees in Europe has increased by 104 thousand people. The largest number of Ukrainians are now in Germany (1.443 million), Poland (almost 1 million), the Czech Republic (401.4 thousand), the United Kingdom (254 thousand), Spain (235.7 thousand), Italy (171 thousand) and France (70.1 thousand).

There are 0.56 million Ukrainian refugees living outside Europe. At the same time, as of June 2022, there are 1.2 million Ukrainians with refugee status in Russia, and 44,000 in Belarus (as of March 2025).

According to a UNHCR survey conducted in a number of European countries from October 2024 to April 2025 among 6,471 people (99% are Ukrainian citizens), 77% of respondents were women, with an average age of 44. Among respondents aged 18-59, 36% were women and 17% were men.

As noted, the largest number of Ukrainians left the country in the first and second quarters of 2022 (28% and 14%, respectively). Prior to the full-scale invasion, 52% of respondents were employed, while at the time of the survey, 42% were employed. The share of unemployed increased from 5% to 16%.

