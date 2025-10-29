2 461 3
Marines’ drones from 38th Brigade destroyed occupiers in armoured vehicles as they attempted to break through to Myrnohrad. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 38th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi dealt a devastating blow to enemy armoured vehicles that were attempting to break through to residential areas in the eastern part of Myrnohrad.
According to Censor.NET, several Russian vehicles, together with landing troops, advanced towards the city but were quickly detected and destroyed by Ukrainian drones.
A video posted on social media shows the moment of a powerful explosion - fragments of an enemy armoured vehicle fly in all directions, and a Ukrainian drone miraculously avoids colliding with them.
