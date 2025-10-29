Ruscists had installed tricolour flag on stella at entrance of Pokrovsk: AFU destroyed it. VIDEO

The occupiers hung a tricolour flag on the "Pokrovsk" Stella at entrance of the city.

The video was released by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

"The rag on the "Pokrovsk" Stella was discovered at approximately 9:40 a.m. and was destroyed by 10:40 a.m.," the report said.

What is happening in Pokrovsk?

"The situation in the city remains difficult, as the enemy continues to drag in infantry. As of now, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are making great efforts to inflict maximum losses on the enemy.



The city is a large grey zone, as there are still many of our positions south of the railway, while at the same time, quite a few f#ckers have infiltrated north of the railway," they added.

What preceded this?

Zelenskyy claims that the fighting on the front line is under control and that Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the occupiers near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

According to the FT, Russia has intensified its offensive in the east, and the situation around Pokrovsk has deteriorated significantly.

On 27 October, the Airborne Assault Troops reported that fighting was continuing in Pokrovsk with groups of Russians who had infiltrated and gathered in various parts of the city.

On 26 October, Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had concentrated their main strike force against Pokrovsk, and fierce fighting was continuing in the city.

According to the General Staff, as of 26 October, 200 Russian troops had infiltrated Pokrovsk, and small arms fighting was ongoing.

