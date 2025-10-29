Currently, Russian troops are not in Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. The situation on the outskirts of the city is under control.

This was reported by the press centre of the "East" grouping of troops, commenting on the situation in the settlement of Myrnohrad, Censor.NET reports.

What is the situation in the city?

"The enemy is not in Myrnohrad. The situation in the city and its surroundings is fully controlled by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The spokesperson for the "East" grouping of troops (forces) misspoke in his comments on the air of the National Telethon yesterday, referring to the situation in Pokrovsk.

Please take this information into account in your further coverage of events in the combat areas," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian troops continue to infiltrate Pokrovsk and want to gain foothold on logistics routes, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

Earlier, with reference to the "East" grouping of troops, it was noted that the ruscists had broken through to the outskirts of Myrnohrad, and street battles were taking place.

On 29 October, DeepState reported that the enemy was infiltrating deep into Pokrovsk and had broken the logistics towards Myrnohrad.

What preceded it?

Zelenskyy claims that the fighting at the front is under control, with Ukrainian soldiers destroying the occupiers near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

According to the FT, Russia has intensified its offensive in the east, and the situation around Pokrovsk has deteriorated significantly.

On 27 October, the Airborne Assault Troops reported that fighting was ongoing in Pokrovsk with groups of Russians who had infiltrated and gathered in various parts of the city.

On 26 October, Zelenskyy informed that the Russians had concentrated the main strike group against Pokrovsk, and that fierce fighting was going on in the city.

According to the General Staff, as of 26 October, 200 Russian troops had infiltrated into Pokrovsk, and small arms fighting was ongoing.

Read more on our Telegram channel