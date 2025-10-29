The enemy is continuing to infiltrate Pokrovsk, gradually taking it over with their numbers.

As noted, the story of the Katsaps' infiltration into Pokrovsk began in July, when the enemy had carried out a large-scale sabotage operation. Since then, there has been a search for gaps in the defences, constant pressure by infantry, and systematic work by enemy pilots on the positions and logistics of Ukrainian fighters.

Searching for a weak spot

"Over time, a weak spot was found - Zvirove, Shevchenko and the area along the railway from Kotlyne to Pokrovsk itself. All this time, the enemy has been exploiting and continues to exploit the weak defensive positions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine in the southern part of the city, understanding the numerical superiority of their infantry and the lack of ours. For some time, the Russians were also aided by lies from some brigade commanders who are holding the defence in the south of Pokrovsk," the statement said.

Infiltration deep into the city

Currently, according to DeepState, the enemy has managed to bring several hundred infantrymen into the city and is continuing to infiltrate deeper into the settlement and expand its sabotage and reconnaissance activities. Why is this the case? They often set up ambushes on any movements, mine roads, engage in combat with rear units (RER, EW, pilots, artillery, mortars, etc.), look for infiltration routes, and map out the situation in the city itself. Enemy pilots have already managed to enter and establish themselves in the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk.

The situation in Myrnohrad

"The worst thing is that the enemy managed to disrupt logistics in the direction of Myrnohrad and the entire agglomeration of the city. In addition to infantry ambushes, enemy drones are actively monitoring and striking movements to positions, provisions, etc. The activity of enemy pilots has increased significantly as infantry began to infiltrate the city, and enemy drone operators are helping to destroy our logistics in order to gradually take over the city," the statement said.

Is it possible to save the situation?

"Right now, it is important to focus not just on clearing the area in order to publish videos for the public, but on serious work to prevent the occupation of a huge city, which should serve as a fortress and a major obstacle for the enemy. It is critically important to block the enemy's infiltration routes, which are supposedly being held, and to conduct a full-scale sweep with a full brigade, rather than small groups of special forces, which, unfortunately, will not do anything on their own, and we already have a similar example in another city. The situation in Pokrovsk is on the verge of becoming critical and is continuing to deteriorate to the point where it may be too late to fix everything," DeepState concluded.

What preceded it?

Zelenskyy claims that fighting on the front line is under control and that Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the occupiers near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

According to the FT, Russia has intensified its offensive in the east, and the situation around Pokrovsk has deteriorated significantly.

On 27 October, the Airborne Assault Troops reported that fighting was ongoing in Pokrovsk with groups of Russians who had infiltrated and gathered in various parts of the city.

On 26 October, Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had concentrated their main strike force against Pokrovsk, and fierce fighting was continuing in the city.

According to the General Staff, as of 26 October, 200 Russian troops had infiltrated Pokrovsk, and small arms fighting was continuing.

