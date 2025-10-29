Russians have advanced in Pokrovsk, near Krasnyi Lyman and Pryvillia, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers have advanced in the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

Advance of the enemy

Russian occupiers have made advances in Pokrovsk.

Near Krasnyi Lyman

Near Pryvillia

Watch more: Pokrovsk remains main enemy target, fighting continues inside city – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Situation in Pokrovsk

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops have begun to use heavy equipment more actively, and street fighting is taking place in Pokrovsk itself.

The Russian occupiers are currently continuing to infiltrate into Pokrovsk, trying to access logistics routes from the north of the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

The enemy is infiltrating deep into Pokrovsk and has broken the logistics in the direction of Myrnohrad.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel