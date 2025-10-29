Russians have advanced in Pokrovsk, near Krasnyi Lyman and Pryvillia, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers have advanced in the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
Advance of the enemy
Russian occupiers have made advances in Pokrovsk.
Near Krasnyi Lyman
Near Pryvillia
Situation in Pokrovsk
In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops have begun to use heavy equipment more actively, and street fighting is taking place in Pokrovsk itself.
The Russian occupiers are currently continuing to infiltrate into Pokrovsk, trying to access logistics routes from the north of the Pokrovsk agglomeration.
The enemy is infiltrating deep into Pokrovsk and has broken the logistics in the direction of Myrnohrad.
