Ukrainian drone searches in vain for remains of enemy MT-LB after an accurate drop and powerful explosion. VIDEO
Operators of the command and control and artillery reconnaissance battalion of the 110th SMB named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko destroyed an enemy MT-LB with drone drops.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was posted on the unit's social media page. The recording shows that after the fifth drop, the enemy armoured vehicle disappears in the fire of a powerful explosion.
When the smoke and fire cleared, the Ukrainian drone operator tried to film the remains of the armoured vehicle. However, he could only find a crater at the site of the explosion.
"Enchanting explosion of MT-LB! After one of the drops, the MT-LB was blown to pieces. The 110th SMB's Control and artillery reconnaissance battery is working!" the soldiers say in the commentary to the video.
