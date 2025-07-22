4 526 2
Ukrainian defenders from 110th Brigade attacked enemy infantry directly on engineering structures. VIDEO
Soldiers of the unmanned systems battalion of the 110th separate mechanised brigade named after Marko Bezruchko are destroying enemy infantry.
The video of the combat work was posted on the battalion's channel, Censor.NET reports.
The invaders tried to approach our positions one by one, but they were destroyed right on the engineering structures.
