Soldiers of 93rd SMB destroyed AFV, T-62 tank, a dugout and enemy personnel in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the Black Raven drone battalion from the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) "Kholodnyi Yar" continue taking out enemy equipment and personnel on the Kramatorsk direction. The soldiers destroyed an armoured fighting vehicle (AFV), a tank, and a Russian dugout.

A video of the combat work was posted on the battalion's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"It’s telling how the occupiers acted when our fighters caught them out in the open field. One tried to race the drone, while the other simply exposed his backside to our FPV drone. Different scenarios, same ending," Black Raven commented on the video.

