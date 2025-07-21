149 1
Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed gun, several vehicles, mortar, as well a enemy shelter with personnel inside. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed an enemy gun, several vehicles, a mortar and a hideout with manpower over the past week.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password