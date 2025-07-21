ENG
Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed gun, several vehicles, mortar, as well a enemy shelter with personnel inside. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed an enemy gun, several vehicles, a mortar and a hideout with manpower over the past week.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

