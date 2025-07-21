ENG
Strike drone attacks Russian KamAZ truck with hammock in forest. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, pilots of the "SIGNUM" battalion launched a hunt on the enemy’s vehicle fleet, destroying several logistical targets, including a KamAZ near which the occupiers had hung a hammock for rest. In addition to the KamAZ, a "Bukhanka (UAZ vehicle - ed.note)," a "Niva," and a UAZ were also destroyed.

This was reported on the page of the Signum battalion, Censor.NET reports.

