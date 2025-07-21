2 556 6
Strike drone attacks Russian KamAZ truck with hammock in forest. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction, pilots of the "SIGNUM" battalion launched a hunt on the enemy’s vehicle fleet, destroying several logistical targets, including a KamAZ near which the occupiers had hung a hammock for rest. In addition to the KamAZ, a "Bukhanka (UAZ vehicle - ed.note)," a "Niva," and a UAZ were also destroyed.
This was reported on the page of the Signum battalion, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password