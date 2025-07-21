National Guard destroys tank, SAM system, 13 artillery units, and 70 Russian vehicles in week. VIDEO

Just last week, units of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed over 70 units of enemy equipment and weaponry on the frontlines.

This was announced by the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko, Censor.NET reports.

The National Guard’s operations resulted in the destruction of: 1 tank, 11 armored vehicles, 70 automotive vehicles, 13 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, and 17 ammunition and fuel depots. Additionally, 28 Russian bunkers were targeted.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,043,160 people (+1170 per day), 11,037 tanks, 30,637 artillery systems, 23,028 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS