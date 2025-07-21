340 0
National Guard destroys tank, SAM system, 13 artillery units, and 70 Russian vehicles in week. VIDEO
Just last week, units of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed over 70 units of enemy equipment and weaponry on the frontlines.
This was announced by the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko, Censor.NET reports.
The National Guard’s operations resulted in the destruction of: 1 tank, 11 armored vehicles, 70 automotive vehicles, 13 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, and 17 ammunition and fuel depots. Additionally, 28 Russian bunkers were targeted.
