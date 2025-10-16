ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9804 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers
1 086 2

Soldiers of 110th SMB destroyed enemy assault group of three occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 110th SMB named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko destroyed an enemy assault group of three occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' successful combat work was posted on social media.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"You see three faggots - in a minute the 110th neutralises them. This video shows the tactics of 'Diffusion' small groups. To combat such tactics: high-quality aerial reconnaissance, timely detection of the enemy, and then it's up to artillery and Unmanned combat systems," the soldiers say in a commentary to the video.

Watch more: Drone operators of 58th SMIB destroyed three shelters with occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10289) elimination (6026) 110th SMB (84)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 