1 086 2
Soldiers of 110th SMB destroyed enemy assault group of three occupiers. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 110th SMB named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko destroyed an enemy assault group of three occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' successful combat work was posted on social media.
"You see three faggots - in a minute the 110th neutralises them. This video shows the tactics of 'Diffusion' small groups. To combat such tactics: high-quality aerial reconnaissance, timely detection of the enemy, and then it's up to artillery and Unmanned combat systems," the soldiers say in a commentary to the video.
