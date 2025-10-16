Drone operators of 58th SMIB destroyed three shelters with occupiers. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 58th SMIB destroyed three shelters with occupiers inside.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Even underground, the pilots of the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Brigade are taking out the enemy. In the frontline area, the enemy often tries to hide in basements. They also sometimes set up field warehouses for ammunition. This can really protect them from the drops. But there is no escape from Ukrainian FPV drone pilots. This is what this hunt for underground targets looks like," the commentary to the video reads.
