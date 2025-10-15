Soldiers of 60th SMB took out 14 occupiers, 5 dugouts and concealed enemy drones. VIDEO

The pilots of attack drones of the FATUM battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) took out at least 14 occupiers and 5 enemy dugouts.

At first, Ukrainian defenders detected enemy kamikaze drones that the occupiers had tried to conceal and use against the Defense Forces , and then obliterated their positions with precise strikes, Censor.NET reports.

"The life of the occupiers was divided into 'WIA' and 'KIA'," the soldiers ironically comment under the video.

