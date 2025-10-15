Charred bodies of occupiers lie in forest: combat operation by Omega fighters. VIDEO 18+
A Ukrainian sniper team, "Eagle Team" of the 2nd Separate Special Purpose Detachment "Omega" of the National Guard of Ukraine, has shown the results of strikes against Russian forces.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows charred remains of dead occupiers lying in a forest, while unit soldiers collect captured AK-12 assault rifles as trophies.
Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
