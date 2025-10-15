ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10973 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers
1 992 5

Charred bodies of occupiers lie in forest: combat operation by Omega fighters. VIDEO 18+

A Ukrainian sniper team, "Eagle Team" of the 2nd Separate Special Purpose Detachment "Omega" of the National Guard of Ukraine, has shown the results of strikes against Russian forces.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows charred remains of dead occupiers lying in a forest, while unit soldiers collect captured AK-12 assault rifles as trophies.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: Ukrainian pig finishes off remains of Russian assault trooper. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (10276) elimination (6014) National Guard (590)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 