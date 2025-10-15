ENG
4 369 18

Ukrainian pig finishes off remains of Russian assault trooper. VIDEO 18+

A video has surfaced showing a Defence Forces drone capturing a pig feeding on the body of a dead Russian assault trooper.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers commented wryly: "If God doesn’t allow it, even a pig won’t bite."

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: FATUM Battalion drones tear seven occupiers to shreds. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (10276) drone (2136) elimination (6014)
