FATUM Battalion drones tear seven occupiers to shreds. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the FATUM Battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade repelled another assault and struck Russian troops in one of the directions.

During the operation of the Defense Forces’ strike drones, seven Russian invaders were eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, the published footage shows the aftermath of the strike, the occupiers’ bodies torn to shreds. A crutch can be seen lying next to one of the dead Russians.

Censor.NET Image

