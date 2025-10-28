Minus 35 pieces of equipment and 74 dugouts of occupiers: combat work of National Guard in 24 hours. VIDEO
Over the past day, National Guard units destroyed 35 pieces of enemy equipment:
-
4 tanks
-
10 units of armoured vehicles
-
16 vehicles
-
5 artillery systems
5 radars, 2 ammunition depots and 74 enemy dugouts were destroyed.
The released footage shows drone operators from the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade "Skif" of the National Guard of Ukraine in action on the South Slobozhanskyi axis in Kharkiv region.
The fighters repelled an attempted advance by occupiers who tried to infiltrate Defense Forces’ positions in small groups to amass forces for further assaults.
It was also reported that four Russian soldiers were permanently "hid" in an anti-tank trench after encountering National Guard "Rubizh" drones.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password